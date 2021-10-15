Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

The Boeing stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

