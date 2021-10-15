Northern Trust Corp Sells 443,293 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,966,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 443,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Medtronic worth $1,857,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.52. 207,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,977. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

