First Foundation Advisors Acquires 6,696 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.28. 29,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.