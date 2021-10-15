Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,825,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 62,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.