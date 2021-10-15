Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

IS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $21,000,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

IS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,148. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

