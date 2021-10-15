First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 179,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,271,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

NYSE AON traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $311.18. 19,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,867. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $308.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.69.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

