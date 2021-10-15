Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $60,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

