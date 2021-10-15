The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

VLNCF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.66. 479,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

