Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SECYF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of SECYF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

