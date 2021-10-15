ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

AETUF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,269. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

