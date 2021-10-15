Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

