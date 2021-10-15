Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 229%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,485. The company has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

