Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,345. The firm has a market cap of $977.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

