Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 3,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,270. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

