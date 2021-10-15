Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Foran Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

FMCXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157. Foran Mining has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.19.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

