Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,239.79 or 0.02019053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $89.27 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

