Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.98. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,460,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.99. 209,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $290.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

