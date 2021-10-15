Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Up 210.2% in September

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GRMC remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

