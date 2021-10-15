Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Up 210.2% in September

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GRMC remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
