Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Schweiter Technologies stock remained flat at $$1,443.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,551.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,641.24. Schweiter Technologies has a 1 year low of $1,443.40 and a 1 year high of $1,558.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

