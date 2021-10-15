Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,306.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $35,306.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000142 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

