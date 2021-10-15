Comparing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 1 8 2 0 2.09

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Telenor ASA 8.64% 27.37% 4.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.27 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.77 $1.85 billion $1.16 14.29

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

