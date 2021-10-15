Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 197.9% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,048. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

