AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $14.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 billion and the highest is $14.58 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $12.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.28 billion to $56.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.04 billion to $62.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

ABBV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. 85,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

