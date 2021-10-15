First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,734 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $54.33. 676,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,549,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

