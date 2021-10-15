Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS SODI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 4,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632. Solitron Devices has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

