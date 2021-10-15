Northern Trust Corp Sells 79,483 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79,483 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Netflix worth $2,478,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,737,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $630.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

