Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Innoviva stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,842. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innoviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

