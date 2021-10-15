Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,744,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525,994 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Facebook worth $9,299,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.24. 696,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,809,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.82. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $914.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

