King DAG Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,553.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, King DAG has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $16.84 million and $32,553.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

