Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of DD opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

