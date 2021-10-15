PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s 6th Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises 2.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

PNM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 2,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,573. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

