Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,187,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,883 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 4.0% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $87,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 83,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,612. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

