Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 683,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,028,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 484,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $131,317,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 106,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average is $273.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

