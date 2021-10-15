Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $329.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.09 and a 200-day moving average of $361.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.