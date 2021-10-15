iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.05. The company had a trading volume of 166,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

