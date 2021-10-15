Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.8 days.

Shares of BPZZF remained flat at $$11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

