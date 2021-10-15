Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.8 days.
Shares of BPZZF remained flat at $$11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $12.18.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
