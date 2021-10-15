Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Up 135.4% in September

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY stock remained flat at $$5.69 during trading hours on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.