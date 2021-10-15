Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 50.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Bucher Industries stock traded up $32.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 78. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $471.00 and a 1-year high of $553.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.79.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.