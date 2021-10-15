Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 50.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Bucher Industries stock traded up $32.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 78. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $471.00 and a 1-year high of $553.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.79.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.