Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,313,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,827.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,808.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,572.22. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

