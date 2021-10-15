Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

