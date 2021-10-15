$65.05 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $65.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $71.92 million. Euronav posted sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $397.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $416.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Euronav by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 132,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

