Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.92.

DPZ traded down $10.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.95. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,291. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

