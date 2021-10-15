Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.92.
DPZ traded down $10.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.95. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,291. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.86.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
