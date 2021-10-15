Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 608,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,157,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 186,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

