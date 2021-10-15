GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 55,632 Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Soliton by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.14. Soliton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

