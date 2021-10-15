Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Drops By 62.8%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 54.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,883. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

