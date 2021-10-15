GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 51,367 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,367 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 10,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.30. 93,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.