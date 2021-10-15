PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Update

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.30. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 81.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 99.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

