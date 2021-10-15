Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 74.1% in September

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 163.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

