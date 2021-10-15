Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359,396.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $359,396.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

