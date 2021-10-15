Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $127.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $123.25 million. Invitae posted sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 38,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,553. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $60,777,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.